Dutch foreign minister sees no speedy move on Serbia's EU application

Serbia cannot hope to get an early green light for its bid to become an official EU candidate, Maxim Verhagen, the Dutch foreign minister has said.

In an exclusive interview with WAZ.EUobserver, he made clear that the EU's council of ministers would not be in a position in June to take a decision to start the procedure. The decision will have to wait until the new Dutch parliament convenes and assesses the issue after the 9 June elections.

Mr Verhagen also said that the Stabili...