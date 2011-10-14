Nato and EU expand mission in northern Kosovo

Nato and EU police (Eulex) on Thursday (13 October) stepped up their patrols in northern Kosovo and said they will dismantle barricades set up by Serbs, advising them to stay away from "illegal" protests.

The joint forces dismantled a parallel road created by the local Serbs around the Jarinje crossing point in northern Kosovo "to help prevent illegal use of a side road around the official gate and stop smuggling," a Nato press release reads.

Nato forces also have the right "to ...