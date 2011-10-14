Ad
Statue in central Pristina. Eulex is unpopular among young Kosovars (Photo: CharlesFred)

Nato and EU expand mission in northern Kosovo

by Valentina Pop,

Nato and EU police (Eulex) on Thursday (13 October) stepped up their patrols in northern Kosovo and said they will dismantle barricades set up by Serbs, advising them to stay away from "illegal" protests.

The joint forces dismantled a parallel road created by the local Serbs around the Jarinje crossing point in northern Kosovo "to help prevent illegal use of a side road around the official gate and stop smuggling," a Nato press release reads.

Nato forces also have the right "to ...

'Crunch time' for EU diplomacy after Kosovo killing
