Dutch MPs wary of Netherlands joining Chad mission

Members of the Dutch parliament's lower house have expressed serious concerns over joining the EU's military mission in Chad, over fears that France may affect the neutrality of the mission.

The 3,700 strong EU force was officially deployed this week (17 March) to protect refugees on the border of the Sudanese region of Darfur.

The Dutch are concerned that France may affect the neutrality of the mission. France is the former colonial power in Chad and is providing half the troops ...