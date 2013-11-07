Economic governance tool to be part of regional aid

MEPs in the regional affairs committee Thursday (7 November) gave the go-ahead to an overhaul of the EU regional aid policy, including its most controversial element - linking payouts to good economic governance.
EU regional affairs commissioner Johannes Hahn said the vote was a "major step forward" for the EU economy, with the €325 billion in the regional pot to be spent more strategically and without the bias toward traditional infrastructure, such as roads and airports, of past years...
