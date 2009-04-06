US backs Eastern Partnership eyeing energy independence

The Obama administration backs the EU's newest policy towards its eastern neighbours, especially the bloc's bid to reduce its energy dependency on Russia, a senior US diplomat told EUobserver.
"The Eastern Partnership is a positive sign that things are moving finally in the right direction," deputy assistant secretary of state Matt Bryza said in a phone interview. He added he was pleased to see that EU energy policy is moving more quickly towards diversification of natural gas supplies....
