Ad
euobserver
Barack Obama backs the EU's most recent policy towards its eastern neighbours (Photo: eu2009.cz)

US backs Eastern Partnership eyeing energy independence

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Obama administration backs the EU's newest policy towards its eastern neighbours, especially the bloc's bid to reduce its energy dependency on Russia, a senior US diplomat told EUobserver.

"The Eastern Partnership is a positive sign that things are moving finally in the right direction," deputy assistant secretary of state Matt Bryza said in a phone interview. He added he was pleased to see that EU energy policy is moving more quickly towards diversification of natural gas supplies....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Barack Obama backs the EU's most recent policy towards its eastern neighbours (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections