EU to boost civilian mission to Afghanistan

Europeans on Tuesday (31 March) are expected to commit more civilian assistance, such as police instructors and election monitors, at a United Nations conference on Afghanistan in the Hague.

Delegations from 73 countries, including Iran, and 11 international organisations are to participate in the Dutch-hosted event.

On Monday, the European Commission announced an extra €60 million aid for the next two years, on top of the €610 million already available to Afghanistan for the 2007...