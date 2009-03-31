Ad
The EU's police mission in Afghanistan (EUPOL) is still not fully deployed (Photo: European Council)

EU to boost civilian mission to Afghanistan

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Europeans on Tuesday (31 March) are expected to commit more civilian assistance, such as police instructors and election monitors, at a United Nations conference on Afghanistan in the Hague.

Delegations from 73 countries, including Iran, and 11 international organisations are to participate in the Dutch-hosted event.

On Monday, the European Commission announced an extra €60 million aid for the next two years, on top of the €610 million already available to Afghanistan for the 2007...

