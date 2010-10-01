Ad
euobserver
Women tend to live longer than men and have benefitted from cheaper life insurance in the past (Photo: soylentgreen23)

Insurance policies should not be based on sex, EU jurist says

by Honor Mahony,

Insurers should no longer take a person's sex into account when calculating policies, an advisor to the European Court of Justice said on Thursday (30 September), provoking anger in the industry, which adjusts life and health contracts according to whether they are for men or for women.

The preliminary opinion, by Advocate General Juliane Kokott, said that statistics showing different risks for the two sexes may not be used as a basis for treating men and women differently because they ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Women tend to live longer than men and have benefitted from cheaper life insurance in the past (Photo: soylentgreen23)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections