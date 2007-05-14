Ad
The EU faces opposition in its global warming fight (Photo: NASA)

EU rejects 'weak' UN paper on climate change

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union has rejected a draft UN document on sustainable development voicing disappointment and frustration over its lack of content on the issue of global warming.

"The European Union deeply regrets that the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) was unable to agree on an ambitious text on energy, climate, air pollution and industrial development," EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas and German environment minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a joint sta...

