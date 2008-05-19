Ad
Wind, solar, geothermal or hydropower should cover a fifth of EU energy consumption in 2020 (Photo: European Commission)

Green energy cross-border trading faces opposition

by Renata Goldirova,

As a new EU law aimed at having green energy account for 20 percent of the union's overall energy consumption by 2020 goes through the legislative pipelines, some EU member states are questioning one of its core ideas - the cross-border trading of renewable energy.

"We have objections because the [trading] system could threaten the already existing and well-functioning support schemes at national level," said one diplomat from Germany, the driving force behind the opposition.

The...

