EU proposes softer Northern Ireland rules, amid post-Brexit tension

The EU Commission has unveiled a set of proposals aimed at easing bureaucracy and checks on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

The proposals, out on Wednesday (13 October), came in response to UK demands to rewrite the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was agreed between the EU and the UK to avoid a return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The solution was to keep Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, creating checks between the province and ...