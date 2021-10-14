Ad
euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič (r) and João Vale de Almeida, head of the EU delegation to the United Kingdom, on a recent visit to Northern Ireland (Photo: European Commission)

EU proposes softer Northern Ireland rules, amid post-Brexit tension

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has unveiled a set of proposals aimed at easing bureaucracy and checks on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

The proposals, out on Wednesday (13 October), came in response to UK demands to rewrite the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was agreed between the EU and the UK to avoid a return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The solution was to keep Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, creating checks between the province and ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

