Macedonia's secret surveillance society

Macedonia is turning into an Orwellian state with invasions of privacy a routine part of daily life.
There are cameras on streets and crossroads, and video surveillance in all public institutions including ministries, local government, schools and hospitals. Citizens, objects of this undesired attention, are not even notified of the ongoing surveillance measures.
The number of video cameras and other surveillance equipment has not been officially disclosed, and neither has the a...
