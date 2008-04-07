Ad
Where-are-you and what's-for-dinner conversations will soon be available to be heard mid-air too (Photo: EUobserver)

EU plans for use of mobile phones on planes

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has dealt a blow to those who regard one of the virtues of air travel as being the haven it provides from being reached - or hearing other people being reached - on their mobile phone.

On Monday (7 April), Brussels announced measures to ensure that mobile phones will soon be able to be used aboard flights throughout European airspace.

The new rules - which national governments have to enforce within six months - will mean that licensing rights granted to a...

