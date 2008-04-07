EU plans for use of mobile phones on planes

The European Commission has dealt a blow to those who regard one of the virtues of air travel as being the haven it provides from being reached - or hearing other people being reached - on their mobile phone.
On Monday (7 April), Brussels announced measures to ensure that mobile phones will soon be able to be used aboard flights throughout European airspace.
The new rules - which national governments have to enforce within six months - will mean that licensing rights granted to a...
