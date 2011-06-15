EU agrees compensation deal for bacteria-hit farmers

EU member states have agreed on a €210 million compensation package for farmers whose sales have suffered as a result of the E. coli outbreak in northern Germany.

The deal in Brussels on Tuesday (14 June) will allow the European Commission to pay producers for cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, courgettes, and sweet peppers that have been withdrawn from the market since 26 May.

Spain, France, Poland and Slovakia voted against the package, insisting that the EU should provide more aid...