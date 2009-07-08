Ad
The front page of the Irish Times after the No vote in June last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland announces Lisbon referendum date

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Just over a year after Ireland's shock rejection of the Lisbon Treaty, Dublin has announced that a second referendum on the charter will take place on 2 October.

The move comes after the Irish government last month secured agreement from other member states on a package of guarantees on interpretation of the treaty in the areas of neutrality, tax sovereignty and social and ethical issues.

These areas had been identified as ones where there was confusion among Irish voters about th...

