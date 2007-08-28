Ad
Abdullah Gul - known as a skilled politician (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Turkey elects Gul president despite army anger

by Honor Mahony,

Foreign minister Abdullah Gul has been elected as president of Turkey, making him the first person with a background in islamist politics to take on the post since the secular Turkish Republic was established in 1923.

Mr Gul beat off two opponents on Tuesday afternoon (28 August) in a third round of voting gaining 339 votes, 63 more than the simple majority needed.

His election campaign has been fraught with tension between the islamist-rooted ruling AK party and the army, which j...

