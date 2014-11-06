Part IV: EU judges, Maltese mysteries, and Christians in the Caribbean

John Dalli, flanked by his lawyers, enters the blue-carpeted chamber of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg and faces a panel of five black-robed judges.

It is July 2014 - almost two years after an explosive meeting with European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso which ended Dalli’s EU career.

Barroso - the man he blames for unjustly destroying his reputation - is standing an arm’s length away.

The two men had not seen each other since their last encounter on t...