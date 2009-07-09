Ad
Online piracy is prevalent among young users of the internet (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels claims failed business model is causing online piracy

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's telecommunications chief, Viviane Reding, blamed the current internet business model for the rise in online piracy on Thursday (9 July), during a speech in which she outlined a new medium-term strategy for a 'digital Europe.'

Ms Reding said the European Commission intends to open up a broad consultation period on the 'digital Europe' strategy next month, but already she has indicated that a central part of the plan for the next five years will be to provide greater access to go...

