EU green cards in the pipeline

A European Commission proposal for an EU green card scheme is to be launched later this year, despite EU member states having different rules and regulations in their labour markets.

The introduction of a US-style green card in the EU would give highly skilled migrants easier access to the 27-member bloc.

"We are going to make a specific proposal for the admission of high skilled workers. We foresee a green card," a commission official told Reuters.

"The green card would be ...