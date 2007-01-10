Ad
euobserver
The word "green card" comes from the first version of the US resident card which was printed on green paper (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU green cards in the pipeline

by Helena Spongenberg,

A European Commission proposal for an EU green card scheme is to be launched later this year, despite EU member states having different rules and regulations in their labour markets.

The introduction of a US-style green card in the EU would give highly skilled migrants easier access to the 27-member bloc.

"We are going to make a specific proposal for the admission of high skilled workers. We foresee a green card," a commission official told Reuters.

"The green card would be ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Commission to propose EU green cards next year
The word "green card" comes from the first version of the US resident card which was printed on green paper (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections