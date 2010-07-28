Ad
euobserver
Croatia has now opened all negotiation chapters and closed two thirds of them, making it possible to finish accession talks in the first half of next year (Photo: CE)

Croatia will not have to wait for Iceland

by Augustin Palokaj, Brussels,

Croatia closed two more chapters in its EU accession talks on Tuesday (27 July), the same day Iceland formally started its EU accession negotiations becoming the third membership candidate.

The talks opened just one year after Reykjavik formally applied for EU membership. The EU is already negotiating with Croatia and Turkey with whom talks started back in 2005. Macedonia also has candidate status but no date to start accession talks.

It is clear that Iceland will have a much easi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatia has now opened all negotiation chapters and closed two thirds of them, making it possible to finish accession talks in the first half of next year (Photo: CE)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections