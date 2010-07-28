Croatia will not have to wait for Iceland

Croatia closed two more chapters in its EU accession talks on Tuesday (27 July), the same day Iceland formally started its EU accession negotiations becoming the third membership candidate.

The talks opened just one year after Reykjavik formally applied for EU membership. The EU is already negotiating with Croatia and Turkey with whom talks started back in 2005. Macedonia also has candidate status but no date to start accession talks.

It is clear that Iceland will have a much easi...