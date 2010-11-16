Ad
euobserver
Bulgarian president Georgi Parvanov ends his term of office in 2012. (Photo: European Commission)

Parvanov's new project upsets former Socialist colleagues

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgarian president Georgi Parvanov's bid to head a new civic movement after his second and last five-year term of office expires in early 2012 is upsetting his former Socialist Party colleagues.

Five former ministers, a union leader and several academics were among the stars at the first meeting of the new group, dubbed ABV, last Wednesday (11 November). It is being publicised as an open forum to discuss alternatives to the current centre-right government of populist prime minister Bo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bulgarian president Georgi Parvanov ends his term of office in 2012. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections