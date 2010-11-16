Parvanov's new project upsets former Socialist colleagues

Bulgarian president Georgi Parvanov's bid to head a new civic movement after his second and last five-year term of office expires in early 2012 is upsetting his former Socialist Party colleagues.

Five former ministers, a union leader and several academics were among the stars at the first meeting of the new group, dubbed ABV, last Wednesday (11 November). It is being publicised as an open forum to discuss alternatives to the current centre-right government of populist prime minister Bo...