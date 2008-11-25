Ad
euobserver
A close up of a euro banknote - the 10-point plan is designed to steer Europe out of its economic downturn (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels puts final touches on EU recovery toolbox

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

To jolt the economy back into shape, the European Commission is hammering out a recovery plan consisting of 10 initiatives, including tax cuts, swifter EU funding for infrastructure and incentives to boost green technologies in the construction and automobile sectors.

EU governments will also get a green light to break tight budgetary discipline during next two years due to the "extraordinary circumstances."

The package is a work in progress and likely to see last-minute modific...

Tags

