Three new languages added to the official EU list

Having just rung in the new year, the European Union has not only become bigger but it has also become three languages richer, bringing the Cyrillic alphabet, another Latin language and the first Celtic one as an EU official language, into the 27-nation bloc.

Bulgarian, Irish and Romanian on Monday (1 January) became the three new official languages of the EU - raising the number to 23.

"The diversity of languages is our common richness," said EU culture commissioner Jan Figel in...