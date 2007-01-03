Ad
euobserver
Over 200 languages are spoken all across Europe - 23 of them are now official EU languages (Photo: Wikipedia)

Three new languages added to the official EU list

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Having just rung in the new year, the European Union has not only become bigger but it has also become three languages richer, bringing the Cyrillic alphabet, another Latin language and the first Celtic one as an EU official language, into the 27-nation bloc.

Bulgarian, Irish and Romanian on Monday (1 January) became the three new official languages of the EU - raising the number to 23.

"The diversity of languages is our common richness," said EU culture commissioner Jan Figel in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Over 200 languages are spoken all across Europe - 23 of them are now official EU languages (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections