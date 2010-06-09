France sticks to Russian warship deal despite concern

President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (8 June) defended his plans to sell to Russia up to four French warships, despite concerns raised by his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Saakashvili during talks taking place a few days before a visit to Paris of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Georgia, along with EU's Baltic states and the US, has criticised what would be the first-ever warship sale from a Nato country to Russia, especially after comments made by a Russian general that Moscow wo...