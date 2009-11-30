Ad
Gas turbines that re-use some of the energy produced can lower CO2 emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Regions make their case ahead of world climate summit

by Valentina Pop, BELFORT, FRANCE,

With one week to go until the Copenhagen global summit on climate change, European regions are calling on world leaders to take into account that most of the measures to curb CO2 emissions are implemented by regional and local authorities.

In Belfort, a former French military outpost turned into an industrial base for fast trains and gigantic gas turbines, several hundred regional politicians signed an appeal to world leaders set to gather in Copenhagen for the UN conference on climate ...

