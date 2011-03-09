Nato making 'necessary plans' for Libya

Ahead of a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels on Thursday (10 March), Nato military planners are drafting a range of potential actions against the Gaddafi regime - including the enforcement of a no-fly zone, which could see strikes on Libyan air defences.

"At Nato we stand prepared for any eventuality. Nato is not looking for reasons to intervene in Libya, but as a defence and security organisation we have the necessary plans," Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a video mess...