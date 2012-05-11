EU to spend €50mn on private security in Afghanistan

The EU's external action service (EEAS) plans to spend up to €50 million on private security guards for its Afghanistan mission over the next four years.

It unveiled the tender on Thursday (10 May), saying the money would be spent on "protection of staff, their families in the country, visitors from headquarters or other EU institutions, the premises and the goods of the EU delegation in Afghanistan."

The contract - valued at between €30 million and €50 million plus VAT - is to co...