2008-2009: The years that almost broke the euro

The financial and economic crisis of 2007-2008, followed swiftly by the euro crisis of 2009-2010 and onwards, shook the world.

Some analysts declared the end of the euro, one of the most important symbols of Europe's unification.

The European Union wasn't ready to deal with both crises. The Great Recession plunged Europe into stagnation. Trillions of euros were lost.

Banks were collapsing because their system was built on garbage assets. Millions of people lost their house,...