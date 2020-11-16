Ad
Jonathan Taylor has been separated from his family for months (Photo: Jonathan Taylor)

The human cost of whistleblowing

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Toby Cadman, London,

Jonathan Taylor is a British national who, as a lawyer for Dutch firm SBM Offshore in Monaco, uncovered an enormous bribery and corruption scandal that resulted in criminal investigations in five jurisdictions, resulting in fines of more than $800 million, and the imprisonment of a number of individuals.

Despite this, to date, the authorities in Monaco have failed to initiate a single criminal investigation into SBM Offshore or any of its executives.

This is hardly surprising co...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Toby Cadman is co-founder and head of Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers, a law firm in London

Tags

