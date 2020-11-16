The human cost of whistleblowing

Jonathan Taylor is a British national who, as a lawyer for Dutch firm SBM Offshore in Monaco, uncovered an enormous bribery and corruption scandal that resulted in criminal investigations in five jurisdictions, resulting in fines of more than $800 million, and the imprisonment of a number of individuals.
Despite this, to date, the authorities in Monaco have failed to initiate a single criminal investigation into SBM Offshore or any of its executives.
This is hardly surprising co...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Toby Cadman is co-founder and head of Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers, a law firm in London
Toby Cadman is co-founder and head of Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers, a law firm in London