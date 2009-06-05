Ad
euobserver
Neo-nazi youth look on as Geert Wilders campaigns in Leeuwarden, Netherlands (Photo: Jacco De Boer)

Netherlands embraces far right in EU elections

by Andrew Willis,

The Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders made the greatest leap forward in the country's EU elections on Thursday (4 June), with 16.9 percent in exit polls. But the ruling conservatives came top overall.

The result is a major victory for the openly anti-Islamic party, giving it four seats in the European legislature and a possibility that this could rise to five once the final count is completed.

The Freedom Party came second only to the ruling Christian Democrat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Neo-nazi youth look on as Geert Wilders campaigns in Leeuwarden, Netherlands (Photo: Jacco De Boer)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections