Ad
euobserver

Brussels takes Bulgaria and Romania to task again

by Honor Mahony and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Brussels on Wednesday issued Bulgaria and Romania with urgent 'to-do' lists as both member states were once again criticised for their slow pace in tackling judicial reform and corruption.

In its third assessment since the countries joined the European Union in January 2007, the European Commission said the Balkan duo had made some improvement since its last scrutiny in 2008 but overall political commitment to graft reform was still lacking.

It gave Bulgaria - in the commission's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections