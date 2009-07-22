Brussels takes Bulgaria and Romania to task again

Brussels on Wednesday issued Bulgaria and Romania with urgent 'to-do' lists as both member states were once again criticised for their slow pace in tackling judicial reform and corruption.

In its third assessment since the countries joined the European Union in January 2007, the European Commission said the Balkan duo had made some improvement since its last scrutiny in 2008 but overall political commitment to graft reform was still lacking.

It gave Bulgaria - in the commission's ...