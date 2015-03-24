EU leaders express shock after plane crash

European leaders have expressed their sorrow and offered their condolences to the families and friends of the 150 people who died on Tuesday (24 March) following the crash of a Germanwings flight in the French Alps.

The Airbus A320 plane - with 144 passengers, two pilots and four crew - was flying from Barcelona to Dusseldorf and went off radar on Tuesday morning.

As the news of the crash, near Digne in the Alps, started to come in French president Hollande said there was no survi...