Ad
euobserver

EU leaders express shock after plane crash

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European leaders have expressed their sorrow and offered their condolences to the families and friends of the 150 people who died on Tuesday (24 March) following the crash of a Germanwings flight in the French Alps.

The Airbus A320 plane - with 144 passengers, two pilots and four crew - was flying from Barcelona to Dusseldorf and went off radar on Tuesday morning.

As the news of the crash, near Digne in the Alps, started to come in French president Hollande said there was no survi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Poland-Russia honeymoon ends after plane crash report

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections