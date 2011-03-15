Ad
Julian Assange is to be extradited on an EU warrant (Photo: Wikipedia)

Assange case highlights EU arrest warrant 'abuses'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU arrest warrant scheme under which WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to be extradited to Sweden is a "threat to human rights," as it is often abused with harsh consequences for the lives of the people concerned, Europe's chief human rights defender Thomas Hammarberg said Tuesday (15 March).

"The request made by Sweden to the United Kingdom for the surrender of the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, put the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in the headlines," said Hammarberg, ...

Tags

