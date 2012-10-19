Ad
euobserver
The choreographed decision comes after a week of wrangling (Photo: OZinOH)

Barroso and Van Rompuy win battle for Nobel limelight

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU has choreographed an elaborate solution to the conundrum of who should pick up its Nobel peace prize.

Under the plan, agreed in the margins of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (18 October), European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council head Herman Van Rompuy will accept the gong and make speeches at the gala in Oslo in December.

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz will go with them but will not speak.

The 27 EU leaders are to sit in the audien...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The choreographed decision comes after a week of wrangling (Photo: OZinOH)

