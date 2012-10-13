Pride, confusion and sour grapes after EU wins Nobel

EU officials weary of being sniped at for their handling of the crisis or their big salaries got a morale boost on Friday (12 October) when the five people on the Nobel Peace Prize committee in Norway gave the world's most prestigious award to "the European Union."

Committee secretary Geir Lundestad told press in Oslo the EU got it for its "accumulated record over more than six decades ... it was about time."

He listed five achievements: Franco-German reconciliation after World Wa...