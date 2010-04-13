Ad
euobserver
The financial crisis has hurt developing countries badly, say experts (Photo: Notat)

Lisbon can save EU development policy from failure, says expert

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

New institutional arrangements under the EU's Lisbon Treaty could save the bloc's development policy from failure, an expert in the field has said.

"In my view, the reason that European aid policy is currently falling well short, one could say failing, is not because of the policies, it's because of the implementation," UK government advisor and former international director of Christian Aid, Roger Riddell, told EUobserver in an interview on Tuesday (13 April).

However, inclusion...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The financial crisis has hurt developing countries badly, say experts (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections