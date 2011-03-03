Ad
Publishers fear the loss-leading sales of e-books will undermine the cost of print publications (Photo: Flickr.com)

Brussels raids publishers suspected of e-book price-fixing

by Leigh Phillips,

A number of French publishing giants were on Tuesday the target of a series of European Commission anti-trust inspections searching for evidence the companies were colluding to fix prices on e-books.

Competition inspectors descended upon Hachette, Gallimard, Albin Michel and Flammarion, according to a report on a French tech news site, going through records on the computers and mobile phones of company officials. Of the four, just Hachette has confirmed the raids.

