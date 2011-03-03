Brussels raids publishers suspected of e-book price-fixing

A number of French publishing giants were on Tuesday the target of a series of European Commission anti-trust inspections searching for evidence the companies were colluding to fix prices on e-books.
Competition inspectors descended upon Hachette, Gallimard, Albin Michel and Flammarion, according to a report on a French tech news site, going through records on the computers and mobile phones of company officials. Of the four, just Hachette has confirmed the raids.
The raids were p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here