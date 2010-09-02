Splendid but not quite ready – Hungary's EU presidency venue

Hungary's centre-right government has decided to hold the main events of the country's forthcoming EU presidency in the castle of Gödöllö, 20 kilometres outside the capital Budapest. But how the necessary refurbishments are to be financed is far from clear, and time is running out to have the works completed before the end of the year.

The rotating presidencies – member countries overseeing and organising EU business for six months - no longer host summits. Gatherings of heads of state ...