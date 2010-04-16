EU rejects Macedonia anti-discrimination law

Despite warnings from the EU, the Macedonian parliament has adopted an anti-discrimination law which fails to offer legal protection to people of different sexual orientation, a move that prompted Brussels to immediately ask Skopje to amend the legislation.
The European Commission reminded Macedonia of its ten years-old framework legislation on anti-discrimination which requires national criteria to be in line with EU standards. The latter were reinforced by the Charter of Fundamental ...
