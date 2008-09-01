Finland and Sweden revive debates on NATO membership

Until recently, discussion of possible NATO membership has not been a lively political topic in neutral Finland and Sweden, but Russia's actions in Georgia have encouraged those who back membership to become more vocal.

"We need to reconsider our security policy," said the Finnish Foreign Minister Alexander Stubb in an interview with Austria's Die Presse on Saturday (30 August).

Traditional conflicts are making a comeback in the post-9/11 era - he argued - saying Finland needs t...