Room without a view: construction in Bucharest after 1989

The construction boom that took place after 1989 was as chaotic in Romania as in the other former Communist countries. Romania's specific problem was that even if there were regulations, they proved to be too lax. Nowhere is this more visible than in Bucharest.

In most countries, the distance between buildings is calculated according to certain criteria, such as climate factors and the density of other buildings. Not so in Bucharest. In the absence of any real urban policy, high-rise b...