Ad
euobserver
The Socialists' blacklist comes just one week ahead of the European elections (Photo: PES)

Socialists list 'terrible' potential MEPs

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

In a provocative move ahead of next week's EU vote, the Party of European Socialists have listed a selection of "terrible European election candidates" from other political parties.

The list, published on Thursday (28 May), contains eight nominees from the centre-right European people's party, one from the liberal group, a Dutch politician and the head of the far-right British National Party, Nick Griffin.

A t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Socialists' blacklist comes just one week ahead of the European elections (Photo: PES)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections