EU defence is set to be a big theme in 2008 when France has the EU presidency (Photo: SHAPE)

Sarkozy sets conditions for rejoining NATO military command

by Honor Mahony,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday (24 September) laid down two conditions for France to rejoin the military command structure of NATO after an absence of over 40 years.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mr Sarkozy said he had no problem with returning to the military alliance's integrated command, from which French president Charles de Gaulle withdrew in 1966.

But he said that first European defence must move forward and that top positions in the US-led NATO organi...

