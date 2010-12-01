EU officials envy quality of US diplomatic cables

As the US State Department contorts itself in embarrassment over the WikiLeaks affair, its diplomats may be cheered to learn that some EU officials are envious over the quality of its reports.

"The reports that we have are crap compared to this. These are political, concise, incisive, almost literary," one EU official told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 November) on condition of anonymity.

"It sets a benchmark for diplomacy. Our reports are incredibly long and written in a kind of admi...