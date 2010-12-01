Ad
Clinton (l) and Ashton in Lisbon. The EU foreign affairs chief could use the leaks as a masterclass for her own diplomats (Photo: European Commission)

EU officials envy quality of US diplomatic cables

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

As the US State Department contorts itself in embarrassment over the WikiLeaks affair, its diplomats may be cheered to learn that some EU officials are envious over the quality of its reports.

"The reports that we have are crap compared to this. These are political, concise, incisive, almost literary," one EU official told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 November) on condition of anonymity.

"It sets a benchmark for diplomacy. Our reports are incredibly long and written in a kind of admi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Clinton (l) and Ashton in Lisbon. The EU foreign affairs chief could use the leaks as a masterclass for her own diplomats (Photo: European Commission)

