Ad
euobserver
Passenger data transfer has long been a bone of contention between Brussels and Washington (Photo: Wikipedia)

US to push Europe on data deal

by Honor Mahony,

The US has defended its demands for up to 34 pieces of personal data from EU air passengers as essential for the fight against terror, and has indicated it wants more flexibility on how the data is used.

"We don't really collect gigantic amounts of data," US Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff said at a press conference with Germany's interior minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin before the weekend. "It's about 30 information fields, things like your contact phone number and e-mai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Passenger data transfer has long been a bone of contention between Brussels and Washington (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections