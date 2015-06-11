Ad
euobserver
Has internet giant Amazon distorted competition among ebook distributors? (Photo: thejaan)

EU probes Amazon's e-book contracts

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is investigating whether internet giant Amazon has hindered competition with some of the clauses it has put in e-book distribution contracts with publishers.

The commission announced the antitrust investigation against the American company on Thursday (11 June). It “has concerns” that some clauses from Amazon's contracts “may make it more difficult for other e-book distributors to compete with A...

euobserver

