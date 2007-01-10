Putin tries to downplay oil row

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sought to counter Europe's anger at the sudden cut in oil supplies coming from his country via Belarus.
Downplaying the threat to Europe's oil supplies since flows were disrupted to Germany, Poland, the Czech republic, Hungary and Slovakia, Mr Putin told his ministers to "do everything to secure the interests of Western consumers."
He also said that Russia wanted to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and to "guarantee" oil deliverie...
