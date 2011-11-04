Black gold in Virunga, curse or saviour?

A sign in Kinshasa's international airport reads 'Tourism: the future of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)." It is ironic given the current state of play. For instead of a warm welcome, visitors arriving at the N'Djili aerodrome are more likely to be greeted with interrogation, extortion and possible deportation, helping to drive tourist flows to more tranquil destinations.

Meanwhile, the government of President Joseph Kabila is hamstrung by lack of capital, holding back badly ne...