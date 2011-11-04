Ad
euobserver
Mount Nyiragongo erupted in 2002, flattening much of Goma (Photo: Andrew Willis)

Black gold in Virunga, curse or saviour?

Congo
by Andrew Willis, GOMA,

A sign in Kinshasa's international airport reads 'Tourism: the future of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)." It is ironic given the current state of play. For instead of a warm welcome, visitors arriving at the N'Djili aerodrome are more likely to be greeted with interrogation, extortion and possible deportation, helping to drive tourist flows to more tranquil destinations.

Meanwhile, the government of President Joseph Kabila is hamstrung by lack of capital, holding back badly ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Congo

Related articles

Sarkozy, Barroso back greater transparency for extractive industry
Congo fatigue: EU funding in the heart of Africa
Mount Nyiragongo erupted in 2002, flattening much of Goma (Photo: Andrew Willis)

Tags

Congo
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections