Mr Diedonne has been given fines on several occasions for making anti-Jewish comments, notably during his shows. (Photo: Reseau Voltaire)

France considers ban on 'anti-Zionist' voting lists

by Elitsa Vucheva,

France is examining the possibility of banning the "anti-Zionist" voting lists French comedian Dieudonne wants to present for the European Parliament elections in June, a senior advisor of President Nicolas Sarkozy has said.

"The public authorities are currently looking into whether [Dieudonne's] initiatives are within the reach of the law," Claude Gueant, the secretary-general of the Elysee Palace, said on Sunday (3 May) on France's Radio J.

"I am not sure that we will manage to ...

