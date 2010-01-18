Haiti offered millions in EU emergency assistance

Haiti, the poorest nation in the western hemisphere is to receive some €115 million in fresh European Union cash for humanitarian aid, it was announced on Monday (18 January).

Europe will also be sending a contingent of European gendarmes to support the re-imposition of civil order.

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton and Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos, whose country currently chairs the EU's six-month rotating presidency, announced the funds following an e...