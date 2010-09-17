MEPs look for ways to battle plenary non-attendance

The European Parliament is looking into ways of boosting plenary attendance but is set to stay clear of fining absent deputies after a brief attempt to go down this path earlier this month was widely ridiculed.

The political factions agreed Wednesday (15 September) to establish a taskforce to see if they can make embarrassing pan-angle camera shots of rows of empty seats during high-level debates a thing of the past.

The group is to be headed by Austrian Socialist MEP Hannes Swob...